How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two unbeaten squads put their perfect records on the line Tuesday as the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (7-0) welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) to East Lansing.

Iowa has handled every challenge thrown its way to start the season, picking up statement victories over Xavier (81–62) on Nov. 14 and Ole Miss (74–69) on Nov. 25. That win against the Rebels came out west in Palm Desert as part of the Acrisure Series Tournament, giving the Hawkeyes a confidence-boosting neutral-site résumé win.

This season also marks a new era in Iowa City. Ben McCollum, fresh off his successful run at Drake, takes the reins from longtime head coach Fran McCaffery, who led the program for 15 seasons. The Hawkeyes haven’t missed a beat under their new voice, and Tuesday’s showdown will be their toughest test yet.

Michigan State vs Iowa: Date and tip-off time

Date Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes exclusively live on Peacock.

Michigan State vs Iowa team news & key performers

Michigan State Spartans team news

Michigan State, meanwhile, continues to roll. The Spartans stayed perfect after a commanding 74–58 win over No. 16 North Carolina on Nov. 27, covering as a slight favorite in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Jeremy Fears Jr. led the charge with 19 points, while big man Carson Cooper added 14.

As is tradition under Tom Izzo, this Spartans squad is built on size, strength, and a bruising interior presence. Cooper (6-11, 245) and Jaxon Kohler (6-10, 245) form a rugged tandem in the paint. Kohler is nearly averaging a double-double with 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds, while Cooper posts 10.6 points and 5.9 boards. Fears has been a steady hand in the backcourt, tallying 12 points and 9.7 assists per game while hitting 47.1% of his threes. As a team, Michigan State checks in at 19th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio and 11th in rebound rate, classic hallmarks of an Izzo contender.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Bennett Stirtz stole the spotlight in the win over Ole Miss, pouring in 29 points, but the Rebels clearly had his number in the tournament finale. In the 59–46 victory over Grand Canyon on Nov. 26, he was limited to 13 points and five assists, leaving the door open for Isaia Howard to take charge. Howard, the 6-foot-5 transfer from Drake, paced the Hawkeyes with 19 points and six boards and continues to be an efficient contributor, averaging 8.3 points while knocking down an impressive 56.4% of his shots.

Stirtz remains the engine of Iowa’s offense, leading the team with 18.6 points per game and blistering opponents with a 45.7% clip from beyond the arc. The only other Hawkeye averaging double figures is forward Alvaro Folgueiras. The 6-foot-10 Spaniard chips in 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest after putting up 14.1 points last season at Robert Morris.