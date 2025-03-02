How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Wisconsin NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The race for the Big Ten title is coming down to the wire as No. 8 Michigan State prepares to host No. 11 Wisconsin at the Breslin Center on Sunday in a crucial late-season showdown.

The Badgers have encountered only a few brief rough patches this season, but overall, they’ve put together an impressive campaign. Wisconsin stormed out of the gates with an 8-0 start before hitting a bump in the road with losses to Michigan, Marquette, and Illinois. They quickly regained momentum, stringing together victories against Butler, Detroit, Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State, and USC. However, they stumbled again with back-to-back defeats against UCLA and Maryland.

Since then, the Badgers have been on a roll, winning six of their last seven contests, with their only setback coming against Oregon. During that stretch, they notched wins over Northwestern, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, and Washington, bringing their season record to 22-6 through 28 games.

Meanwhile, the Spartans have also enjoyed a stellar season, with just one rough four-game skid last month disrupting their rhythm. Michigan State suffered early losses to Kansas and Memphis within their first seven games but quickly found their groove, rattling off wins over North Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oakland, FAU, Western Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, Northwestern, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers, and Minnesota.

A brief slump followed, as they dropped three of their next four against USC, UCLA, and Indiana. However, the Spartans bounced back in style, securing victories over Illinois, Purdue, Michigan, and Maryland in their last four outings. That resurgence has propelled Michigan State to a strong 23-5 overall record across their first 28 games of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans vs the Wisconsin Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Breslin Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Breslin Center Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Wisconsin Badgers on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For the Spartans, Jase Richardson led the team with 15 points and a career-high eight rebounds in their last outing. Tre Holloman added nine points, including the game-winning shot, along with three assists and two rebounds. Szymon Zapala contributed seven points and six rebounds in the victory.

Wisconsin Badgers news & key performers

Wisconsin has been one of the Big Ten’s top three-point shooting teams, and they continued that trend in their last outing. John Blackwell led the way with his first career double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while shooting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Badgers drained 10 three-pointers, marking the 17th time this season they have made at least 10 in a game, the highest mark in the Big Ten. John Tonjie added 13 points, Steven Crowl contributed 12 points and four assists, and Xavier Amos chipped in 11 points, shooting an impressive 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep.

On the injury front for Wisconsin, guards Max Klesmit and Camren Hunter, along with forward Jack Robison, are all listed as questionable. Michigan State, on the other hand, will be without guard Nick Sanders.