How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) are set to clash with the Michigan State Spartans (20-5) in a pivotal Big Ten battle on Tuesday evening at Breslin Center, with tip-off slated for 7:00 pm ET.

Purdue is hoping to steer clear of a third consecutive loss. The Boilermakers recently put together a four-game win streak, highlighted by victories over Iowa and USC, but they’ve hit a rough patch, dropping their last two games. A narrow loss to Michigan was followed by a defensive letdown in a 94-84 home defeat against Wisconsin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Michigan State remains in the thick of the Big Ten title hunt, boasting an 11-3 conference record — just one game out of first place. The Spartans, however, have lost some steam, falling in three of their last five outings, including a disappointing setback to UCLA. After a surprising loss to Indiana last week, Michigan State bounced back in style with a 79-65 road win over Illinois on Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans and the Purdue Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Purdue Boilermakers on:

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, Jaden Akins provides consistency, though he’s not a prolific scorer. The senior guard managed just eight points in Saturday’s win but holds a 13.2 PPG average on 42% shooting this season. Jase Richardson showcased his offensive prowess with 29 points against Oregon and followed up with 11 points on Saturday. The freshman guard is enjoying a strong campaign, averaging 10.3 PPG on 52% shooting.

The Spartans have just two players averaging double figures. Tre Holloman has struggled with efficiency, shooting 40% or below in four of his last five games, yet the junior guard still provides 8.5 PPG. On the other hand, Jaxon Koehler has been efficient, hitting at least 50% from the field in four of his last five outings and adding 8.2 PPG.

Purdue Boilermakers news & key performers

Trey Kaufman-Renn continues to be a force in the conference. The junior forward has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games, including a standout 25-point performance against Iowa. On the season, he’s averaging a commanding 19.4 PPG. Braden Smith notched 24 points against Michigan but was quiet on Saturday, finishing with just six. Still, the junior guard has been a steady offensive contributor, averaging 16 PPG this year.

Fletcher Loyer remains reliable, scoring 15 points in four of his last five contests. The junior guard is putting up 13.9 PPG on 45% shooting. Meanwhile, C.J. Cox, a promising freshman guard, has hit 50% or better from the floor in three of his last five appearances, contributing 6.6 PPG.