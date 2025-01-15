How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Penn State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (14-2) aim to extend their impressive nine-game winning streak as they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-5) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a crushing 82-81 loss to Oregon in their most recent outing. Penn State held a late lead, but the Ducks mounted a furious comeback, erasing a six-point deficit to snatch the win. With the loss, Penn State dropped to 12-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. Although they had a solid non-conference showing, their resume lacks quality wins, boasting only one Quad 1 victory. That win came against No. 8 Purdue in early December, but the Lions followed it up with a loss to Rutgers. While Penn State has shown they can compete, they need to find another gear to topple elite teams, especially on the road.

Meanwhile, Michigan State continues to prove why they’re a perennial powerhouse in college basketball. The Spartans sit atop the Big Ten standings with a flawless 5-0 conference record, tied with Michigan. At 14-2 overall, Michigan State has secured notable victories over North Carolina, Washington, Ohio State, and most recently a road win against Northwestern. Their only setbacks this season came against Kansas and Memphis. Riding a nine-game win streak, the Spartans look poised to defend their home court and keep their momentum rolling.

Michigan State Spartans vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Jack Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Jack Breslin Student Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Offensively, the Michigan State Spartans are one of the most unselfish teams in the nation, ranking 12th overall in assists with an average of 18.3 per game. Three players dish out at least two assists per contest, with freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. leading the charge at 6.4 assists per game, which places him 15th nationally. Fears showcased his playmaking ability with his first career double-double in the recent victory over Washington.

Senior guard Jaden Akins is the Spartans’ go-to scorer, pacing the team with 14.1 points per game. Along with his scoring prowess, he contributes 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per contest. Akins was solid in their last outing against Northwestern, dropping 14 points, and has reached double figures in all but three games this season. His standout performance came against Samford, where he exploded for a season-high 25 points.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

For Penn State, Ace Baldwin Jr. leads the team with 13.9 points per game and ranks fourth in the nation in assists. Baldwin is the engine of the Nittany Lions’ offense, but he missed the Oregon game after injuring his back against Illinois. The injury doesn’t appear to be severe, and the team managed to perform well in his absence. However, his status for Wednesday remains up in the air.

Beyond Baldwin, Penn State has five other players averaging double digits in scoring. Nick Kern Jr. stepped up in the Oregon game, scoring 19 points, and he is the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 60% from the field. Freddie Lilione V delivered a breakout performance with 21 points in the loss, a critical contribution from the sophomore. If the Nittany Lions can play with pace and efficiency, they’ll have a chance to keep things close against a formidable Michigan State squad on the road.