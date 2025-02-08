How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4) aim to extend their eight-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (16-7) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET inside the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The matchup will be broadcast live on FOX.

The Ducks enter this contest with a 16-7 record, but their 5-7 mark in Big Ten play places them tenth in the conference standings. They started the season red-hot, winning 15 of their first 17 games, with their only losses coming against UCLA and a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Illinois. However, things have gone downhill since then, as they have dropped five of their last six games.

In their most recent outing, they battled Michigan in a game that was close from start to finish. The Wolverines took a five-point edge into halftime, and while Oregon kept it competitive, they never managed to grab the lead, ultimately falling 80-76.

Meanwhile, the Spartans boast an 18-4 record and hold a 9-2 conference record, which puts them second in the Big Ten standings. Their season started strong, as they raced out to an 18-2 record, with their only setbacks coming against Kansas and Memphis. Along the way, they secured several key Big Ten victories, including a notable win over Rutgers.

However, they've stumbled recently, losing their last two games. Their most recent matchup was a hard-fought battle against UCLA. Michigan State trailed by seven at the break but mounted a second-half comeback, tying the game at 61 with just over two minutes to play. Unfortunately, UCLA found the winning basket with seven seconds remaining, escaping with a nail-biting 63-61 victory.

Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans and the Oregon Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Saturday, February 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Oregon Ducks on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, Jaden Akins leads the way offensively, averaging 13.5 points per game, while shooting 42.7% from the field and 29.7% from three-point range.

Defensively, the Spartans are one of the best in the nation, giving up just 67.2 points per game, while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting overall (22nd in the country) and 29.1% from beyond the arc. Their biggest offensive concern is three-point shooting, where they are struggling at 28.7%, ranking a lowly 355th in the nation. However, they make up for it on the boards, ranking fourth in total rebounding percentage, a hallmark of Tom Izzo's teams.

Oregon Ducks news & key performers

For Oregon, Jackson Shelstad paced the team with 18 points and four assists in their loss to Michigan. The Ducks struggled from deep, hitting just 33% of their three-pointers (9-27) and 43% overall from the field.

Their top inside presence is Nate Bittle, a 7ft, 240-pound center, who is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Shelstad, a 6ft, 180-pound guard, contributes 12.5 points per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

As a team, Oregon puts up 76.4 points per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.1% from deep. Defensively, they allow 71.4 points per contest, while limiting opponents to 42.8% shooting overall and 31.4% from three. They rank 113th in total rebounding percentage and 91st in assist-to-turnover ratio.