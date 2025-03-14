How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon State Spartans NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 Michigan State Spartans (26-5) will battle the No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (24-8) in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Michigan State has been in top form throughout the regular season, and under legendary head coach Tom Izzo, they’re once again finding their stride in March. The Spartans head into this matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, with five of those victories coming against top-20 opponents—four by at least nine points. Their last outing was a dominant 79-62 win over Michigan on Sunday, giving them extra time to rest and prepare.

Oregon, on the other hand, overcame a rough stretch earlier this season, dropping five straight games between late January and early February, including a loss to Michigan State on Feb. 8. However, the Ducks have flipped the script, rattling off eight consecutive wins to crack the top 25. They secured their spot in this quarterfinal matchup with a strong second half in a 72-59 win over No. 9 seed Indiana on Thursday. Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad led the way with 18 points.

Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and the Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spartans and the Ducks on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, guard Jaden Akins leads the charge with 12.1 points per game, shooting 39.9% from the field. Jase Richardson adds another scoring threat, averaging 11.6 points while shooting an impressive 52.4% from the field and 38.8% from three.

The Spartans are holding opponents to just 67 points per game on 40.1% shooting. Their perimeter defence has been elite, ranking third in the country in three-point defence, limiting teams to just 28% from deep. Offensively, they average 78.5 points per game, shooting 46.3% from the floor. However, outside shooting has been a weak spot, as they rank 344th nationally in three-point percentage at just 30.2%.

Oregon Ducks news & key performers

Center Nate Bittle has been a key force for the Ducks, averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc. Shelstad contributes 13.3 points per game, shooting an efficient 43.9% overall and 37.9% from three-point range.

Offensively, Oregon puts up 76.7 points per game while hitting 45.5% of their shots from the floor and 34.2% from deep. They’ve been reliable at the free-throw line, knocking down 76.3% of their attempts (44th nationally). Defensively, they give up 71.3 points per game, allowing opponents to shoot 43.3% from the field and 31.5% from long distance. They rank 103rd in total rebounding percentage and 114th in assist-to-turnover ratio.