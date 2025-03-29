How to Watch Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats: Live Stream UFL, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats: UFL.

As the 2025 United Football League (UFL) season kicks off, one of the most anticipated matchups in Week 1 is the clash between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats. This encounter will take place on Sunday, March 30, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Game Information

When Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET Where Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Michigan Panthers, led by Head Coach Mike Nolan, are looking to build on their successful 2024 season. Key players like quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Samson Nacua, and defensive end Breeland Speaks will be crucial in their quest for a strong start. The Panthers have historically performed well against the Showboats, boasting a 2-0 record in their past two meetings, scoring 59 points while allowing only 36.

The Memphis Showboats, under new leadership with Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt and General Manager Jim Monos, aim to turn their fortunes around. Despite a challenging 2024 season, they have shown resilience and will look to capitalize on their home advantage. The Showboats' defense will need to improve significantly to contain the Panthers' offense, which averaged 300.6 yards per game last season.

