How to watch Miami vs BYU NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The BYU Cougars (4-1) roll into the State Farm Field House on Thursday for a showdown with the Miami Hurricanes (5-1).

Miami has raced out to a 5-1 start and currently sits 11th in the ACC standings. The Hurricanes are fresh off a commanding 97-41 blowout of Delaware State on their home court and have Mississippi, Southern Miss, and Louisiana-Monroe lined up on the horizon.

BYU, meanwhile, has matched that early-season momentum with a 4-1 mark, placing them 11th in the Big 12. The Cougars are coming off a convincing 98-70 win over Wisconsin at a neutral site and will turn their attention to Dayton, California Baptist, and Clemson after this matchup.

Miami vs BYU: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Hurricanes will face off against the BYU Cougars in an exciting NCAAM game on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, FL.

Date Thursday, November 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Field House Location Kissimmee, FL

How to watch Miami vs BYU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hurricanes and the Cougars live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Miami vs BYU team news & key performers

Miami Hurricanes team news

Malik Reneau sets the tone for Miami, leading the Hurricanes with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Tre Donaldson chips in a well-rounded 16.8 points, 3.3 boards, and 5.8 assists, while Tru Washington (14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds) and Shelton Henderson (11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds) add plenty of scoring depth. Coach Jai Lucas rounds out his rotation with contributions from Timotej Malovec, Ernest Udeh Jr., Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Jordan Key, Salih Altuntas, and John LaBoy II — a group that helps keep Miami’s pace and pressure steady throughout the game.

BYU Cougars team news

On the other side, Richie Saunders has been the engine behind BYU’s early success, pouring in 20.8 points per outing while grabbing 5.6 boards. AJ Dybantsa (19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds) and Robert Wright III (16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists) give the Cougars a strong one-two punch behind him. Coach Kevin Young also leans heavily on a deep supporting cast that includes Kennard Davis Jr., Dawson Baker, Keba Keita, Dominique Diomande, Aleksej Kostic, Mihailo Boskovic, Khadim Mboup, Tyler Mrus, and Xavier Staton, all of whom play meaningful roles in keeping the offense humming.