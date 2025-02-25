How to watch today's Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami vs Duke NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Miami Hurricanes (6-21) will aim to snap a three-game skid when they welcome the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (24-3) to the Watsco Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke enters the matchup with an impressive 24-3 overall record, including a dominant 15-1 mark in ACC play. The Blue Devils had a bit of a rocky start, beginning the season 4-2 with early losses to Kentucky and Kansas. However, they quickly found their rhythm, rattling off 16 consecutive victories before stumbling against Clemson. Since that loss, Duke has been back on track, winning four straight. In their latest outing, they overpowered Illinois, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead before erupting for 56 second-half points en route to a 110-67 blowout win.

On the other side, Miami has endured a turbulent season, sitting at 6-21 overall and 2-14 in conference action, which places them last in the ACC standings. Since the retirement of Jim Larrañaga, the Hurricanes have struggled, winning just two of their last 15 contests. They started the season 3-0 before enduring a brutal stretch, dropping 17 of their next 18 games.

Miami briefly showed signs of life, winning two out of three, but has since dropped three straight. In their most recent game, they faced Virginia Tech in a back-and-forth battle. The teams were knotted at 38 at halftime, and while Miami briefly grabbed a lead in the second half, a 13-0 Virginia Tech surge shifted momentum, leading to an 81-68 defeat for the Hurricanes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Hurricanes vs the Duke Blue Devils NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Date Monday, February 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Watsco Center Location Coral Gables, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils play-by-play commentary on radio

Miami Hurricanes team news & key performers

For Miami, A.J. Staton-McCray led the charge against Virginia Tech, scoring a team-high 21 points on an efficient 6-for-11 shooting, including four three-pointers, while also snagging two steals. Matthew Cleveland has been Miami’s go-to scorer, leading the team with 16.3 points per game while shooting a solid 50.7% from the floor. Lynn Kidd has been a key presence in the paint, contributing 11.3 points per game and leading the Hurricanes on the glass with 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Duke Blue Devils news & key performers

Cooper Flagg has been the driving force behind Duke’s success, putting up 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the win over Illinois. The standout freshman leads the Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories, averaging 19.5 points per game—the 29th-best scoring mark in the country—while also grabbing 7.7 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the ACC.