Mexico vs El Salvador: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Mexico is aiming to secure safe passage to the Gold Cup knockouts on Sunday when they face Group A leaders El Salvador in Dallas.
El Salvador's place in the next round has been confirmed after victories over Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago, but Mexico need a win or a draw to go through. El Tri could still advance should they lose, but that will depend on Trinidad & Tobago failing to win against Guatemala.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Mexico vs El Salvador
|Date
|July 18, 2021
|Times
|10pm ET, 7pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), this year's Gold Cup games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1 / TUDN / Univision
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Mexico roster
|Goalkeepers
|Talavera, Cota, Orozco
|Defenders
|Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo
|Midfielders
|Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez
|Forwards
|Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona, Lozano
With Hirving Lozano's tournament over, Orbelin Pineda is set to continue deputising, while Rogelio Funes Mori should start as he looks to add to his tally of two goals in this tournament so far.
Mexico have no suspensions or fresh injuries to worry about ahead of the game, meaning Gerardo Martino will have a full squad to choose from, though Edson Alvarez picked up a yellow card in the first game.
Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Salcedo, Araujo, Gallardo; Herrera, E. Alvarez, Gutierrez; Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda.
|Position
|El Salvador roster
|Goalkeepers
|M. Gonzalez, Pleitez, Carabantes
|Defenders
|Sibrian, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Gomez, Larin, Renderos, Tamacas
|Midfielders
|Orellana, Ceren, Moreno, Monterroza, Roldan, Henriquez, I. Portillo
|Forwards
|Perez, Martinez, J.C. Portillo, Rivas, Rugamas, Marquez
Seattle Sounders star Alex Roldan scored in El Salvador's win over Guatemala and will be a focal point, while Darwin Ceren brings plenty of experience to the midfield.
Narciso Orellana and Walmer Martinez are carrying yellow cards.
Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Larin, Gomez, Zavaleta, Tamacas, Henriquez, Orellana, Ceren, Perez, Monterroza, Rivas.
Recent results & head-to-head
Last five results
|Mexico results
|El Salvador results
|Guatemala 0-3 Mexico (Jul 14)
|Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador (Jul 14)
|Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jul 10)
|El Salvador 2-0 Guatemala (Jul 11)
|Mexico 4-0 Nigeria (Jul 3)
|Qatar 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 4)
|Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30)
|El Salvador 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 26)
|Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12)
|El Salvador 2-0 St Kitts & Nevis (Jun 15)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|Jul 9, 2017
|Mexico 3-1 El Salvador
|Sep 3, 2016
|El Salvador 1-3 Mexico
|Nov 13, 2015
|Mexico 3-0 El Salvador