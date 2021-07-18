Mexico vs El Salvador: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After a slow start, which saw them lose their star man, El Tri will hope to book their place in the next round

Mexico is aiming to secure safe passage to the Gold Cup knockouts on Sunday when they face Group A leaders El Salvador in Dallas.

El Salvador's place in the next round has been confirmed after victories over Guatemala and Trinidad & Tobago, but Mexico need a win or a draw to go through. El Tri could still advance should they lose, but that will depend on Trinidad & Tobago failing to win against Guatemala.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

U.S. TV channel Online stream FS1 / TUDN / Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona, Lozano

With Hirving Lozano's tournament over, Orbelin Pineda is set to continue deputising, while Rogelio Funes Mori should start as he looks to add to his tally of two goals in this tournament so far.

Mexico have no suspensions or fresh injuries to worry about ahead of the game, meaning Gerardo Martino will have a full squad to choose from, though Edson Alvarez picked up a yellow card in the first game.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; Rodriguez, Salcedo, Araujo, Gallardo; Herrera, E. Alvarez, Gutierrez; Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda.

Position El Salvador roster Goalkeepers M. Gonzalez, Pleitez, Carabantes Defenders Sibrian, Dominguez, Zavaleta, Gomez, Larin, Renderos, Tamacas Midfielders Orellana, Ceren, Moreno, Monterroza, Roldan, Henriquez, I. Portillo Forwards Perez, Martinez, J.C. Portillo, Rivas, Rugamas, Marquez

Seattle Sounders star Alex Roldan scored in El Salvador's win over Guatemala and will be a focal point, while Darwin Ceren brings plenty of experience to the midfield.

Narciso Orellana and Walmer Martinez are carrying yellow cards.

Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Larin, Gomez, Zavaleta, Tamacas, Henriquez, Orellana, Ceren, Perez, Monterroza, Rivas.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Mexico results El Salvador results Guatemala 0-3 Mexico (Jul 14) Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador (Jul 14) Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jul 10) El Salvador 2-0 Guatemala (Jul 11) Mexico 4-0 Nigeria (Jul 3) Qatar 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 4) Mexico 3-0 Panama (Jun 30) El Salvador 0-0 Guatemala (Jun 26) Mexico 0-0 Honduras (Jun 12) El Salvador 2-0 St Kitts & Nevis (Jun 15)

Head-to-head