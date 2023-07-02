Mexico vs Qatar: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Qatar will face off in their final Concacaf Gold Cup group fixture on Sunday at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mexico have won their first two matches in the tournament and only need a point to progress, while Qatar are winless in two games and they must win against their South American opponents in order to stand a chance to enter the knockout rounds.

Mexico are the clear favourites to win this match. The team has lost only once in their last 10 outings and has put together three wins in a row ahead of their final group game in this Gold Cup. The Mexicans also have a much stronger history in the competition, having won the tournament eight times.

Qatar are the defending champions of the Asian Cup and has a number of talented players but they are looking to clinch their first win of the Gold Cup when they take on Mexico.

The match is expected to be a close one, but Mexico should have enough to get the win. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Qatar kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm EDT Venue: Levi's Stadium

The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group game between Mexico and Qatar will be played at the Levi's Stadium on Sunday, July 2. Kick-off is at 9 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Mexico vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fox, fubo and Sling TV for fans in the United States. The full match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

New Mexico boss Jaime Lozano opted for an unchanged starting lineup for the Mexican team in their last outing and it is expected to remain the same for the third game as well.

Julian Araujo made his debut in this year's Gold Cup as a substitute, coming on for Jorge Sanchez after 60 minutes of play. Luis Romo finds himself tied for second place in the goal-scoring charts at the Gold Cup, having netted twice and will be looking to add to his tally.

At the back, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has the opportunity to reach his 140th cap with the Mexican national team during the upcoming weekend.

Mexico predicted XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Alvarez, Vazsquez, Gallardo; Alvarado, Rodriguez, Romo; Lainez, Martin, Antuna.

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Reyes, Guzman, Gallardo Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Martin

Qatar team news

Yusuf Abdurisag will not be available for Qatar in this match due to his red card received in the previous game on Thursday. On matchday two, Queiroz made three changes to his starting lineup, introducing newcomers Ali Assadalla, Tameem Al-Abdullah, and Mohammed Waad into the starting 11.

The lineup is more or less expected to be the same, given there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Suhail, Salman, Ahmed; Fatehi, Meshaal; Madibo, Waad, Gaber; Al-Abdullah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Salah Zakaria, Jasem Al-Hail Defenders: Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Homam Ahmed, Musab Kheder, Jassem Gaber, Hazem Shehata, Ahmed Suhail, Yousef Aymen, Mohammed Al Nuaimi Midfielders: Ali Assadalla, Assim Madibo, Mohammed Waad, Ahmed Fatehi, Mostafa Meshaal, Abdullah Marafee, Mahdi Salem Forwards: Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Mohammed Muntari, Yusuf, Khalid Muneer, Tamim Mansour

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first official fixture between Mexico and Qatar. Mexico are favourites on paper but Qatar will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament on Sunday.

