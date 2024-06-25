How to watch today's New York Mets vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are set to face off in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 25, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

With an average of 4.66 runs per game, the Mets rank ninth, and with 8.55 hits per game, they rank eighth. They are now 7th in the league with 90 home runs hit.

With an average of 4.99 runs per game, the Yankees, on the other hand, are fifth in the league. With 8.31 hits per game, they rank 13th in the league, but their power hitting is what really sets them apart—115 home runs, ranking second in the league.

New York Mets vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees will take place on June 25, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at Citi Field, in Flushing, Queens, New York.

Date June 25 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm PT Venue Citi Field Location Flushing, Queens, New York

How to watch New York Mets vs New York Yankees online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees live on TBS TV Channels and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees by tuning into local TV Channels - YES and SNY.

New York Mets vs New York Yankees Team News

New York Mets Team News

LHP Brooks Raley is on the 15-day injured list with an elbow inflammation.

RHP Sean Reid-Foley joins Brooks with his shoulder injury.

RHP Kodai Senga has been moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury.

New York Yankees Team News

DH Giancarlo Stanton is out for 10 days because of his left hamstring strain.

RHP Ian Hamilton is sidelined for 15 days with a lat injury.

Another RHP Cody Poteet accompanies Ian due to a tricep strain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees in the MLB: