How to watch today’s New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The epic MLB clash between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals is set to place on April 26, 2024, at 7:10 pm EDT, at Citi Field, in Queens, New York.

The Cardinals are ranked in the bottom half of Major League Baseball (MLB) with their pitiful 3.48 runs per game, .220 batting average, and just 16 home runs.

The New York Mets, on the other hand, have found a better rhythm at the plate. They score 4.71 runs per game and have a solid.246 batting average, and have hit 26 home runs, which puts them in the top half of the league's top-scoring teams.

The last time these two teams played was on March 20, 2024. The Mets crushed the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1.

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 26, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 Venue Citi Field Location Queens, New York

How to watch New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals live on Apple TV+.

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Team News

New York Mets Team News

Left-handed pitcher Brooks Raley was put on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his elbow.

This is a situation that needs careful management to make sure he fully recovers.

Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Tylor Megill accompanied him on the injured list with a strained right shoulder.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

Matt Carpenter, designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals, is on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

Infielder Tommy Edman is also out with a wrist injury and has been added to the list of injured players.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB matchups: