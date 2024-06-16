How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Phoenix Mercury score 80.3 points per game, which is seventh in the league. They are also sixth in the league in rebounds (35.0) and eighth in assists (19.1).

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm score 81.6 points per game, which is good enough for fifth place in the league. They get 38.1 rebounds per game, which is the most in the league, but only 18.5 assists per game, which is the eleventh most.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA battle between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm will take place on June 16, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 16 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm live on ABC TV Channels and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

With a field goal percentage of 44.0% and an average of 24.0 points per game, Kahleah Copper has been a prolific scorer.

With an average of 6.8 rebounds per game, including 2.1 offensive rebounds, N'dea Mack has shown effectiveness on the boards.

Natasha Cloud has averaged 7.6 assists per game.

Seattle Storm Team News

Jewell Loyd, who averages 20.3 points per game despite having a 34.1% field goal percentage, has been a vital player for her team.

With an average of 9.1 rebounds per game, including 2.8 offensive rebounds, Ezi Magbegor has demonstrated her strength on the boards.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, who averages 5.7 assists per game, has been a productive facilitator.

Head-to-Head Records

here's the result of the last five meetups between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm in the WNBA matchups: