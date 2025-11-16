How to watch Memphis vs UNLV NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FedExForum will host Sunday’s matchup as the Memphis Tigers (1-1) square off with the UNLV Rebels (1-2).

UNLV enters the weekend searching for win No. 2 after what can only be described as a rocky opening stretch. The Rebels have just one victory through their first three outings, none of which came against powerhouse programs, and their struggles deepened with a 102–93 loss to Montana at home last week. Despite shooting an impressive 51%, defensive lapses proved costly, and UNLV has covered the spread only once so far.

Memphis, meanwhile, sits at 1-1 after falling to Ole Miss 83–77 in its most recent contest. The Tigers are looking to regroup quickly and shake off their first setback of the season. Penny Hardaway’s squad has been thrown into a demanding early schedule and has only two games under its belt, but they’ll aim to steady the ship on their home floor Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis vs UNLV NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Memphis vs UNLV: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers will face off against the UNLV Rebels in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, TN

How to watch Memphis vs UNLV on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the UNLV Rebels live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis vs UNLV team news & key performers

Memphis Tigers team news

For Memphis, senior guard Dug McDaniel was one of the headline transfer additions. Once a high-impact scorer at Michigan and later a key piece at Kansas State, McDaniel has totaled 26 points through two games, including a 15-point showing against Ole Miss, though he’s still searching for consistency at 33% shooting. Another fresh face, Sincere Parker, arrived from McNeese State and has wasted no time making noise, dropping 25 points on a sharp 52% from the floor.

Junior forward Ashton Hardaway, who has seen limited minutes in previous seasons, is carving out a bigger role this year. He tossed in 16 points versus Ole Miss and has 22 points combined across Memphis’ opening two games. Sophomore guard Curtis Givens III rebounded nicely from a quiet two-point opener, exploding for 20 points against Ole Miss while shooting 3-for-9 from deep.

Meanwhile, junior guard Quante Berry, a key contributor at Temple last season, has hit the ground running with 22 points on an eye-catching 67% shooting, giving the Tigers another reliable scorer in their revamped lineup.

UNLV Rebels team news

Dravin Gibbs-Lawhorn has been the engine driving UNLV early on. The junior guard poured in 26 points in the loss to Montana and is off to a blazing start, averaging 19 points per game while hitting the 50% mark from the field in two of the Rebels’ three outings. Newcomer Kimani Hamilton, a senior forward in his first season with the program, has also been rock-solid, hitting double figures every night so far. He dropped 16 points in his most recent appearance and sits at 16 PPG on the young season.

Freshman forward Nas Cunningham has shown real promise in his first taste of Division I basketball. He erupted for 25 points in UNLV’s lone win and enters the weekend averaging 15 points per game. Isaac Williamson finally made his season debut against Montana after missing the first two contests and chipped in 11 points. Senior guard Howie Fleming Jr. has provided complementary production as well, shooting 50% in two of three games and contributing 6.3 PPG.