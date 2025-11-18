How to watch Memphis vs Ole Miss NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions square off on Sunday, Nov. 23, at Ford Field as part of the NFL’s Week 12 slate.

Switching over to the hardwood, Memphis is coming off a rough campaign, finishing 7-23 overall and managing just a 6-9 record on its home floor. The Tigers struggled to find consistency, putting up 68.9 points per outing while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.2% from long range last season.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, enjoyed a far more successful year. The Rebels posted a 22-11 overall mark, including an impressive 8-3 record away from home. They averaged 75.3 points per game and knocked down 43.5% of their shots, though they connected on only 30.1% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis vs Ole Miss NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Memphis vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Elma Roane Fieldhouse Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Memphis and Ole Miss live exclusively on ESPN+.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis vs Ole Miss team news & key performers

Memphis Tigers team news

Chaé Harris has wasted no time making her presence felt in a Memphis uniform. The transfer has emerged as one of the Tigers’ most influential additions, pouring in 18 points per game and riding the momentum of consecutive 20-plus point outings against South Alabama and Ball State.

Sophomore Tamya Smith, one of Memphis’ cornerstone returners, continues to build on a promising rookie campaign that earned her a spot on the AAC All-Freshman Team. A season ago, she logged 28 games, averaging 4.6 points on a sharp 42.5% shooting mark while grabbing 2.5 boards per outing. Early returns this season show clear growth, Smith is up to 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game through her first four appearances.

Kennedi Alexander, another transfer who also cracked the AAC All-Freshman Team last year, has stepped in seamlessly as well. She and Smith currently share the team lead on the glass, giving the Tigers a dependable one-two punch in the rebounding department.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Ole Miss continues to thrive under Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who’s now in her seventh year steering the Rebels’ program. They've hit the 20-win mark and punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons, establishing themselves as one of the SEC’s steadier contenders. The league’s preseason poll slotted them sixth, and Cotie McMahon landed on the Preseason Second Team.

McMahon is off to a strong start, averaging 17 points per game, just a tick behind senior forward Christeen Iwuala, who leads the squad. As a whole, the Rebels are lighting up the scoreboard, sitting 18th nationally with 88 points per contest and outscoring their opponents by a staggering 43.3 points on average.