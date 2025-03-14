How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Wichita State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded Memphis Tigers (26-5) are set to face the No. 8 seed Wichita State Shockers (19-13) in the AAC Tournament on Friday at Dickies Arena.

Wichita State has experienced a rollercoaster season filled with both impressive highs and frustrating lows. The Shockers got off to a strong start, winning 10 of their first 13 games with losses coming against Florida, DePaul, and Kansas City. However, they hit a rough patch, dropping seven of their next eight contests—managing only a lone victory over Charlotte while falling to Temple, South Florida, UTSA, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa, and North Texas. They rebounded with notable wins over Charlotte, USF, UTSA, Memphis, FAU, and Tulane before going 2-3 in their last five regular-season games, securing wins over Rice and USF but suffering defeats to UAB, North Texas, and Tulsa. That stretch brings their season record to 19-13 through 32 games.

Meanwhile, Memphis has been one of the AAC's most consistent teams, suffering only a handful of losses along the way. The Tigers opened the season with a 9-3 mark, with setbacks against Auburn, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State. They then found their groove, picking up key wins over Ole Miss, FAU, North Texas, and East Carolina before stumbling against Temple. Since that loss, Memphis has been dominant, dropping just one more game—to Wichita State—while racking up wins against Charlotte, Wichita State, UAB, Tulane, Rice, Tulsa, Temple, USF, FAU, Rice, UAB, UTSA, and USF. Their current 26-5 record through 31 games puts them in a prime position entering the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Shockers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Dickies Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Shockers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

PJ Haggerty has been the driving force, leading the team with 21.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Tyrese Hunter follows with 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Dain Dainja provides an inside presence with 13.7 points and seven boards per outing. Like their opponent, Memphis has had defensive lapses, allowing 72.9 points per game. They limited their last opponent to 68 points and will look to build on that effort as they aim to advance in the tournament.

Wichita State Shockers news & key performers

Xavier Bell leads the Shockers in scoring, averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Corey Washington adds 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, while Justin Hill contributes 11.2 points and three rebounds per outing. Defensively, Wichita State has struggled, surrendering 72.4 points per game. However, they held their last opponent to just 68 points and will need another strong defensive effort to keep pace with Memphis.