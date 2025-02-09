How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Temple NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Memphis Tigers (19-4) welcome the Temple Owls (14-9) for a conference showdown, with tip-off set for 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Tigers vs. the Temple Owls NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls play-by-play commentary on radio

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

On the Memphis side, PJ Haggerty and Dain Dainja stole the show in their last outing, combining for 44 points on an impressive 20-for-30 shooting night.

Haggerty has been Memphis' offensive catalyst all season, pacing the team in points (21.7 ppg), assists (3.6 apg), and steals (2.1 spg). Dainja, their top rebounder, is hauling in 6.5 boards per game, while also chipping in 12.2 points per contest.

Temple Owls news & key performers

For Temple, Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been the team's offensive engine, leading the way with 22.1 points per game. The fifth-year senior and New Mexico transfer has been their go-to scorer all season. Steve Settle III adds 11.7 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 boards per contest.