How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs North Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The North Texas Mean Green (10-3) will aim to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (11-3) on Sunday, January 5, 2025. This American Athletic Conference showdown is set for 5:00 PM ET at FedExForum and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Memphis enters the contest with an 11-3 record, placing them fifth in the AAC standings. The Tigers are coming off a dominant 90-62 victory over Florida Atlantic. Meanwhile, North Texas, sitting atop the AAC standings, improved to 10-3 after a narrow 78-75 win against UAB.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Tigers vs. the North Texas Mean Green NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, January 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the East Carolina Pirates on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers have been potent offensively, averaging 79.9 points per game, which ranks 87th in the nation. Defensively, however, they’ve struggled, allowing 74.6 points per game, placing them 268th nationally. Memphis is efficient from the field, shooting 46.5% (112th) and an impressive 41.2% from three-point range, the fourth-best mark in the country. They also shoot 73.8% from the free-throw line (118th) and average 36.5 rebounds per game (189th).

PJ Haggerty has been Memphis’ standout performer, leading the team with 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a team-high 3.4 assists per game. Tyrese Hunter has also been a key contributor, adding 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.

North Texas Mean Green team news & key performers

North Texas takes a more defensive approach, limiting opponents to just 57.9 points per game, the fifth-best defensive mark in the nation. On the offensive end, the Mean Green average 68.7 points per game, ranking 319th. They shoot 44.3% from the field (219th) and 35.8% from beyond the arc (96th). At the free-throw line, they’ve been efficient, hitting 76.9% of their attempts (38th). However, they’ve struggled on the boards, averaging just 32.6 rebounds per game (325th).

Atin Wright leads the way for North Texas, averaging 13.5 points per game, while Brenen Lorient chips in with 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds.