How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Florida Atlantic Owls NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 22 Memphis Tigers (21-5) will aim to keep their home dominance intact as they seek their eighth straight victory at FedExForum when they battle the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11) this Sunday at 2:00 pm ET on ESPN2.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Florida Atlantic this season, but they’ve managed to stay above the .500 mark. The Owls had a rocky start, opening 4-5, picking up victories against Indiana State, Coastal Georgia, Liberty, and Oklahoma State while falling to UCF, Charleston, Drake, Seton Hall, and Florida Gulf Coast.

On the other side of the court, Memphis has been fairly consistent, with only a few setbacks along the way. The Tigers kicked off their campaign with a 9-3 record in their first 12 matchups, securing wins against Missouri, UNLV, Ohio, San Francisco, UConn, Michigan State, LA Tech, Clemson, and Virginia. Their only early losses came against Auburn, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Tigers vs. the Florida Atlantic Owls NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Florida Atlantic Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers vs the Florida Atlantic Owls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Florida Atlantic Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers vs. the Florida Atlantic Owls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

Tyrese Hunter was the top scorer, pouring in 24 points, grabbing six rebounds, and handing out two assists. PJ Haggerty put together an all-around effort, finishing with 15 points, eight boards, and six assists. Nicholas Jourdain added 12 points and six rebounds, while Moussa Cisse posted an impressive double-double off the bench, tallying 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Florida Atlantic Owls news & key performers

In their last game, Kaleb Glenn led the way off the bench, delivering 16 points, three rebounds, and a steal in just 24 minutes. Tre Carroll filled the stat sheet with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while Leland Walker contributed 11 points, three assists, and three steals. Ken Evans also dropped 11 points, adding four rebounds. Niccolo Moretti provided a lift with nine points and four boards in a reserve role.