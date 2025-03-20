How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Colorado State Rams basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Colorado State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 12 Colorado State Rams (25-9) and No. 5 Memphis Tigers (29-5) will clash in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup in the West Region.

Guided by head coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis enters March Madness as a No. 5 seed, boasting an impressive résumé that includes statement wins over Michigan State, Clemson, and reigning national champion UConn. The Tigers have been a consistent force all season and will look to carry that momentum into the tournament.

On the other hand, Colorado State, under head coach Niko Medved, has been on a tear, riding a 10-game winning streak. The Rams caught fire at the right time, rattling off three straight victories in the Mountain West Tournament to punch their ticket to the Big Dance. Now, as a dangerous No. 12 seed, they have their sights set on an upset.

Memphis Tigers vs Colorado State Rams basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Rams will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Colorado State Rams basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Rams on:

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Streaming service: Sling TV

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

For Memphis, PJ Haggerty is the go-to scorer, averaging 21.8 points per game while also dishing out a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. Dain Dainja controls the glass, leading the Tigers with 7.2 rebounds per game while also chipping in 14.4 points and 1.7 assists.

Tyrese Hunter provides the biggest perimeter threat for Memphis, knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Haggerty leads the team with 1.8 steals per contest, while Moussa Cisse protects the rim with 1.6 blocks per game.

Colorado State Rams news & key performers

Nique Clifford has been the engine for Colorado State all season, leading the team in scoring (19.0 points per game), rebounding (9.7 per game), and assists (4.4 per contest). He’s also the Rams’ top three-point shooter, draining 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc. Defensively, Clifford leads the team in steals with 1.2 per game, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson anchors the interior with a team-best 0.7 blocks per contest.