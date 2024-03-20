How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA match between the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors come into their mid-week match determined to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies and end their three-game straight loss at home. The Warriors have had a rough time against the Western Conference teams so far, going 18-23 against them. They have only managed a 4-10 record in games decided by less than four points, which makes close games especially tough.

As for the Grizzlies, they haven't done much better against Western Conference rivals, with a 13-30 record. The Golden State Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a record of 35-32, while the Memphis Grizzlies are in 13th place with a record of 23-45.

This is the third time this season that these two teams have played each other, having last met back in February 2024, when the Warriors won 121-101, with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 29 points to fuel their victory.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Kick-off Time

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. This highly anticipated NBA match will take place at 10:00 pm ET at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Date Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, CA, USA

How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be shown live on ESPN. Fans in the United States can catch the game live through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $79.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

There are several options available for radio broadcasts, such as ESPN 92.9FM/680AM, SiriusXM, and 95.7 The Game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Memphis Grizzlies Team News

The Memphis Grizzlies have experienced a string of losses due to player ailments, which they are presently working to overcome. Brandon Clarke is unable to participate due to an Achilles injury, and Vince Williams Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. are both recovering from skin and knee ailments, respectively.

The team suffered a huge blow when Ja Morant's shoulder injury kept him out of action for the remainder of the campaign. Marcus Smart's finger injury has also kept him out of action.

These absences will make it more difficult for the Grizzlies to compete on the floor as they prepare for a high-voltage match against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Team News

Two key players for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, are listed as doubtful due to injury, generating an air of uncertainty.

Curry's fitness is currently in doubt owing to an ankle injury, and Green's participation is also uncertain due to a back injury. These injuries may have a big impact on the Warriors' roster and strategy, given the important roles Curry and Green have played in the team's success.

Due to the uncertain nature of their circumstances, the Warriors will closely monitor their progress and make decisions that ensure the team's readiness and upcoming games.

Head-to-Head Record

Here's a record of the last five meetings between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA matches: