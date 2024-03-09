How to watch the USL Championship match between Memphis 901 FC and Las Vegas Lights FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Memphis 901 FC take on Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2024 USL Championship opener at AutoZone Park on Saturday evening.

After spending their first five seasons in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, Memphis 901 will now be plying trade in the Western Conference for the 2024 season as the league restructured with the arrival of North Carolina and Rhode Island.

Las Vegas, who finished with the fewest wins in the league but not the fewest points, were acquired in January by six-time Major League Baseball All-Star José Bautista, who has completely overhauled the club from top to bottom.

Memphis 901 FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00pm ET/ 1:00pm PT Venue: AutoZone Park

How to watch Memphis 901 FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Memphis 901 FC team news

Memphis will be without some of their key players from the past two seasons, with both All-League midfielder Aaron Molloy and Graham Smith joining the Charleston Battery, Rodrigo Da Costa jumping to North Carolina, and Jeremy Kelly heading to England.

That has left Head Coach Stephen Glass with some rebuilding to do, but the pieces the club has brought in have the sort of pedigree that can keep 901 FC competitive.

Neco Brett arrives to lead the forward line, while 23-year-old Australian defensive midfielder Zach Duncan will add some bite in the center of the park.

They have also added Cissoko from Tacoma Defiance after he earned MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors while making only 16 appearances, while returnees like youngster Nighte Pickering will also be expected to take another step forward.

Memphis 901 possible XI: Deric; Ward, Turci, Cissoko, Jimenez; Duncan, Hyndman; Marlon, Lapa, Pickering; Brett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Deric Defenders: Cissoko, Yacoubou, Ward, Peters, Jimenez, Turci Midfielders: Hyndman, Duncan, Lapa, Paul Forwards: Brett, Marlon, Dally, Murphy, Pickering

Las Vegas Lights FC team news

It has been another year of wholesale changes in the Las Vegas Lights' roster, but this time there seems to be a strategy in place. They brought veteran midfielder Charlie Adams from FC Tulsa as their first new arrival and then acquired Dominican Republic playmaker Edison Azcona in a loan-to-buy deal. They also signed NCAA College Cup winner Shawn Smart of Clemson.

Other veteran names in the squad include two-time Championship Player of the Year Solomon Asante and former title-winning center backs Fabien Garcia and Emrah Klimenta.

Las Vegas possible XI: Ammeter; Hafferty, Klimenta, Garcia, Smart; Adams, Gyau; Asante, Azcona, Pinzon; Alba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ammeter Defenders: Sargis, Garcia, Klimenta, Hafferty, Smart Midfielders: Gyau, Ledesma, Carleton, Pinzón, González, Rayyan, Adams, Gannon Forwards: Azcona, Asanté, Alba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/06/24 Las Vegas Lights 0-0 Memphis 901 FC USL Championship 10/03/24 Memphis 901 FC 2-2 Las Vegas Lights USL Championship 27/03/22 Las Vegas Lights 0-1 Memphis 901 FC USL Championship

