Megan Rapinoe isn't finished yet! USWNT legend's career kept alive as OL Reign snatch last-ditch victory in NWSL playoffs against Angel City FC - now Alex Morgan awaits

The last dance continues for USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe after her OL Reign side snatched a last-gasp playoff win over Angel City on Friday night.

Reign grab late play-off win

Rapinoe to meet Morgan in semis

Lavelle return boosts Reign

WHAT HAPPENED? In a match dominated by both defences it took until the 87th minute for a breakthrough to come. That moment arrived when Veronica Latsko timed her run perfectly to meet Phoebe McClernon's long cross from the left to head powerfully down past Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win — in Rapinoe's final game at Lumen Field — postpones her retirement for at least a little while longer and raises hopes of a fairy-tale ending to one of the great careers. Her former USWNT team-mate Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave now stand between Rapinoe and the final.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was difficult, Rapinoe told reporters after the game. "I mean, obviously two really well organised teams, two teams in form, couldn't really break each other down. A few chances on either side, but I felt like once the second half started, we started to gain that momentum. It was just a matter of time - took a little bit longer than we would have liked, but eventually got it in the end."

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE AND OL REIGN? The Reign were further boosted by the return of Rose Lavelle from a knee injury and will travel to the Snapdragon Stadium to take on San Diego Wave in a huge semifinal match-up on November 5.