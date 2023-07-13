Medical report reveals PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico came within 'half a centimetre of death' in horse-riding accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico came within 'half a centimetre' of death after a horse-riding accident in May.

Rico was trampled by a horse while participating in an annual pilgrimage in the El Rocio region of Spain. Rico fell off his horse and suffered such serious injuries that he was in a coma for three weeks.

The goalkeeper was sedated twice but has since woken up and been moved out of intensive care.

French outlet L'Equipe now report that a Spanish TV program has viewed his medical report and stated Rico had been "half a centimetre" from death.

Rico has since taken to his Instagram account and posted a story thanking everyone for the well wishes.

“I wanted to thank all the people who witnessed me and sent their love in these difficult days," he said. "Again, thank you all and hope to see you again soon."

Rico will now be hoping to make a full recovery from his accident and return to PSG. The goalkeeper joined on loan in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year.