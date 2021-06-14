McTominay asked about Man Utd squad number change with iconic shirts available

The Scotland international has worn No.39 since stepping out of the academy ranks and breaking into the senior set-up at Old Trafford

Scott McTominay has worn the No.39 shirt at Manchester United since breaking into the senior set-up at Old Trafford, and the Scotland international has no intention of changing despite some iconic numbers being up for grabs.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who is another product of the Red Devils' famed academy system, burst onto the scene when handed his big break by Jose Mourinho.

He is now up to 133 competitive appearances and has become a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, with his game taken to new heights in 2020-21, but there are no plans on his part to drop down the squad number list from out of the high 30s.

What has been said?

Quizzed during a Q&A on United's official website on whether a change of shirt number could be on the cards, McTominay said: "No.39 obviously is special, when you first get your number.

"Nobody has ever said change your number – there’s not been a single conversation about changing my number. Not three years, two years or a year ago.

"Nothing has ever been said about it. I’m perfectly fine with that. I’ve never even asked myself and never thought or brought it up in conversation to change my number. I’m perfectly fine, so 39. I see 39 everywhere now, I can’t get it out of my head!"

Who wore 39 before McTominay?

The Scotland international would be treading a familiar path if he were to trade No.39 in for a different jersey.

Prior to McTominay taking on that position in United's squad, fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford had made a stunning breakthrough while filling the same shirt.

The England forward is now the Red Devils' No.10, with only the 2015-16 campaign spent donning 39.

Which numbers are available at United?

The Red Devils currently have the 1-11 spots filled in their squad.

Juan Mata is, however, yet to sign a new contract and could vacate the No.8 spot this summer, while serious questions have also been asked of No.4 Phil Jones and his future.

Elsewhere, 12, 14, 15 and 20 are all up for grabs, but it may be that 16 is the best fit for a player of McTominay's ilk.

He would be following in illustrious footsteps were that shirt to be taken on, with a couple of iconic midfielders previously taking on that number.

Roy Keane, a seven-time Premier League title winner, spent 12 memorable years as United's No.16.

That jersey was then passed on to Michael Carrick, who filled it for another 12 as he collected five top-flight titles and a Champions League crown.

