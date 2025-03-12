How to watch today's McNeese Cowboys vs Lamar Cardinals NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch McNeese vs Lamar NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Southland Conference will crown its champion on Wednesday as the top-seeded McNeese Cowboys (26-6) battle the second-seeded Lamar Cardinals (20-12) at the Legacy Center.

McNeese inched closer to securing back-to-back Southland Tournament titles after fending off a scrappy Northwestern State squad, eventually pulling away for an 83-64 victory in the semifinals. The Cowboys fed off the energy of the home crowd, with 3,567 fans packing the Legacy Center.

Meanwhile, Lamar punched its ticket to the championship game with a gritty 58-55 win over Nicholls in Tuesday’s semifinal showdown. The victory sets up a high-stakes "Battle of the Border" between the Cardinals and the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the McNeese Cowboys vs. the Lamar Cardinals NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

McNeese Cowboys vs Lamar Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The McNeese Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue The Legacy Center Location Lake Charles, Louisiana

How to watch McNeese Cowboys vs Lamar Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cowboys and the Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

McNeese Cowboys team news & key performers

Leading the charge for McNeese is Javohn Garcia, who paces the team with 12.6 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds. Sincere Parker follows closely behind with 12.4 PPG and 2.6 RPG. Christian Shumate has been a reliable presence in the paint, contributing 10.5 points and 6.4 boards per contest. DJ Richards Jr. also chips in 10 PPG, while Joe Charles provides 9 PPG and leads the Cowboys on the glass with 7 RPG. Quadir Copeland, averaging 8.7 PPG, is the team's primary facilitator, dishing out a team-high 4.5 assists per game. Collectively, McNeese is putting up 77.5 PPG while shooting 47.9% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 70.4% from the free-throw line.

Lamar Cardinals news & key performers

For Lamar, Alexis Marmolejos spearheads the offence with 14.4 points per game, adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Ja’Sean Jackson has been a steady playmaker, averaging 12.1 PPG along with a team-best 3.7 APG. Andrew Holifield rounds out the Cardinals' double-digit scorers, contributing 10.3 PPG and 5.5 RPG. Adam Hamilton has been a force on the boards, leading the team with 7 RPG while scoring 9.5 PPG. Cody Pennebaker adds 7.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.8 APG. As a unit, Lamar is putting up 70.8 PPG while shooting 43.3% from the floor, 36.2% from beyond the arc, and 69% from the charity stripe.