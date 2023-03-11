USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie DROPPED by struggling Leeds United for Brighton match

Weston McKennie was benched for Leeds' clash with Brighton as the other two U.S. men's national team stars were named to Javi Gracia's XI.

McKennie benched

Adams and Aaronson start

Leeds in relegation fight

WHAT HAPPENED? Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were both named to the Leeds lineup, while their international teammate, McKennie, was benched. McKennie had been starting next to Adams in a double pivot in recent weeks, with Marc Roca now rejoining the lineup after previously claiming that spot for most of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds face a massive match against Brighton, with every game the rest of the way being massive, to put it lightly, due to the club's relegation fight. Entering Saturday's game, Leeds sit 18th, having been bumped into the relegation zone by Bournemouth's shock win over Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club will travel to Wolves next week before the international break, which could see McKennie, Adams and Aaronson all involved as the USMNT face Grenada and El Salvador in the Nations League.