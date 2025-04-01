How to Watch McDonald's All-American Game: Live Stream High School Basketball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream McDonald's All-American High School Basketball Game.

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Games are set to tip off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, showcasing the nation’s top high school basketball talent. This annual event, now in its 48th year, has long been a proving ground for future college and NBA stars, with alumni like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant cementing its legacy as a premier stage for basketball excellence.

Game Information

When Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET Where Barclays Center TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The evening begins with the Girls’ All-American Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, featuring 24 of the top-ranked players from the ESPNW 100. Stanford and Tennessee lead with three signees each, while standout players like Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez and UCLA-bound Sienna Betts headline the rosters. Expect a clash of styles as the East team looks to leverage speed and quick offense, while the West team focuses on size and inside-out play.

At 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Boys' All-American Game follows, boasting a star-studded lineup that includes consensus top-three prospects A.J. Dybantsa (BYU), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), and Cameron Boozer (Duke). The Boozer brothers, sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will lead a stacked East roster against a formidable West squad featuring elite talents like Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. and Baylor-bound Tounde Yessoufou.

