Mazatlán vs Pachuca: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Mazatlán will host Pachuca in both clubs' opening game of this season's Liga MX at Estadio de Mazatlán on Friday.
The home side will be looking to start on a bright note after finishing bottom of the table last season, hoping this campaign begins and ends in a much more positive manner.
Pachuca on the other hand finished in the top five last season, however, they too will be looking to bounce back with a win after losing 2-1 to Tigres in the Campeon de Campeones in their last game.
Mazatlán vs Pachuca kick-off time
The match between Mazatlán and Pachuca will take place at Estadio de Mazatlan on June 30 at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.
How to watch Mazatlán vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and available to stream live online through fubTV.
Team news & squads
Mazatlán team news
Mazatlán come into this game without any injury concerns, however, they could see new signing Sergio Flores play a part in the match.
Mazatlán possible XI: Gutierrez; Venegas, Vidrio, Almada, Colula; Bello, Montano, Intriago, Colman; Benedetti, Sansores
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gutierrez, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Vidrio, Olivas, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Venegas, Maduena
|Midfielders:
|Benedetti, Flores, Montano, Intriago, Arciga
|Forwards:
|Medina, Colman, Loba, Bello, Amarilla, Sansores, Moreno
Pachuca team news
Pachuca come into this match with no absences due to injury or suspension, however, there could be some changes from their loss against Tigres
Pachuca possible XI: Ustari; Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriquez; De la Fuente, Pedraza, Luna; Figueroa; Hernandez; De la Rosa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ustari, Moreno
|Defenders:
|Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriquez, Berlanga, Esqueda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|La Fuente, Pedraza, Luna, Figueroa, Montiel, Hinestroza, Marchand
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, La Rosa, Ovelar, I. Hernandez
Head-to-Head Record
Both sides have faced one another 42 times, with Pachuca currently holding bragging rights with 19 wins, while Mazatlán were victors on 14 occasions, along with eight draws between the two teams.
The last five games between the two teams have been pretty even with Mazatlán and Pachuca each having two wins, and one stalemate.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/17/2023
|Mazatlán 2-3 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|07/19/2022
|Pachuca 1-1 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|02/25/2022
|Pachuca 3-1 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|07/31/2021
|Mazatlán 2-1 Pachuca
|Liga MX
|01/30/2021
|Mazatlán 1-0 Pachuca
|Liga MX