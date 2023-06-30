Mazatlán vs Pachuca: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlán and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlán will host Pachuca in both clubs' opening game of this season's Liga MX at Estadio de Mazatlán on Friday.

The home side will be looking to start on a bright note after finishing bottom of the table last season, hoping this campaign begins and ends in a much more positive manner.

Pachuca on the other hand finished in the top five last season, however, they too will be looking to bounce back with a win after losing 2-1 to Tigres in the Campeon de Campeones in their last game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlán vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: 30 June Kick-off time: 9 pm ET/ 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán

How to watch Mazatlán vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and available to stream live online through fubTV.

Team news & squads

Mazatlán team news

Mazatlán come into this game without any injury concerns, however, they could see new signing Sergio Flores play a part in the match.

Mazatlán possible XI: Gutierrez; Venegas, Vidrio, Almada, Colula; Bello, Montano, Intriago, Colman; Benedetti, Sansores

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Gonzalez Defenders: Vidrio, Olivas, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Venegas, Maduena Midfielders: Benedetti, Flores, Montano, Intriago, Arciga Forwards: Medina, Colman, Loba, Bello, Amarilla, Sansores, Moreno

Pachuca team news

Pachuca come into this match with no absences due to injury or suspension, however, there could be some changes from their loss against Tigres

Pachuca possible XI: Ustari; Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriquez; De la Fuente, Pedraza, Luna; Figueroa; Hernandez; De la Rosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ustari, Moreno Defenders: Castillo, Cabral, Barreto, Rodriquez, Berlanga, Esqueda, Martinez Midfielders: La Fuente, Pedraza, Luna, Figueroa, Montiel, Hinestroza, Marchand Forwards: Hernandez, La Rosa, Ovelar, I. Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Both sides have faced one another 42 times, with Pachuca currently holding bragging rights with 19 wins, while Mazatlán were victors on 14 occasions, along with eight draws between the two teams.

The last five games between the two teams have been pretty even with Mazatlán and Pachuca each having two wins, and one stalemate.

Date Match Competition 02/17/2023 Mazatlán 2-3 Pachuca Liga MX 07/19/2022 Pachuca 1-1 Mazatlán Liga MX 02/25/2022 Pachuca 3-1 Mazatlán Liga MX 07/31/2021 Mazatlán 2-1 Pachuca Liga MX 01/30/2021 Mazatlán 1-0 Pachuca Liga MX

