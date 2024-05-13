How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the electrifying NBA Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down 2-1 to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the Western Conference. In their most recent win, the Mavericks came out on top with a 105-101 win on May 11. Both teams played hard. P.J. Washington led the way for Dallas with 27 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to take the lead for the Thunder.

The Mavericks have a good 31-21 record in Western Conference games. With a field goal shooting rate of 48.1%, they are seventh in the league in points scored (117.9 per game).

However, the Thunder have been very strong against Western Conference teams, going 36-16 against them. Their offensive ability is clear; they score 120.1 points per game on average and beat their opponents by a noticeable 7.4 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a high-voltage NBA matchup on May 13, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date May 13 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly anticipated NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on the TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luka Doncic, one of the best players on the team, scores 33.9 points, grabs 9.2 rebounds, and hands out 9.8 assists per game.

Kyrie Irving has been particularly impressive, averaging 21 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals over the last ten games.

Maxi Kleber is still sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Olivier-Maxence Prosper is classified as day-to-day with an ankle problem.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Gilgeous-Alexander is very impressive, averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game.

Over the last ten games, Jalen Williams has averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, demonstrating his skill.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the NBA matchups: