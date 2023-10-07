'I cannot tell you' - Mauricio Pochettino issues concerning injury update on Romeo Lavia with £58m Chelsea signing 'still not running'

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed summer signing Romeo Lavia's absence is set to continue well beyond next week's international break.

Signed from Southampton in August

Injury sidelined him early on

Some way off recovering

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea secured the young Belgian's services late in the transfer window, fending off long-term interest from Liverpool, but the £58 million ($71m) signing is yet to play a a single minute for his new club. He picked up an ankle injury in one of his first training sessions with Chelsea, with suspected ligament damage keeping him from making his Blues bow. Lavia had been expected back in late October, but Pochettino is unsure of when he'll return to full fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Pochettino said: "Romeo still is not running, so I cannot tell you. After the international break he is still not going to be ready."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia is one of seven Chelsea players, five of whom you'd consider to be first-team starters, currently sidelined through injury. Benoit Badiashile is just getting back to training with the likes of Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and summer signing Christopher Nkunku - who is also yet to play a competitive minute for the Blues - undergoing rehabilitation for their respective issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? He'll be hoping that no new injury problems arise before Chelsea's trip to Burnley on Saturday and will want his side to get through the game unscathed.