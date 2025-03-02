How to watch today's Maryland vs Ohio State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Ohio State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

In the reshaped Big Ten, Maryland women's basketball faces just one repeat foe each season, and in 2025, it's a powerhouse—Ohio State.

Maryland vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Terrapins and the Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT Venue Xfinity Center Location Mansfield, Massachusetts

How to watch Maryland vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Terrapins and the Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Maryland vs Ohio State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland boasts a +343 scoring margin, outpacing opponents by 12.3 points per game. The Terps rank 17th nationally in scoring at 79.8 points per contest while conceding 67.5 per game, placing them 249th in defensive rankings.

Leading the charge is Kaylene Smikle, who averages 17.6 points per outing, good for 63rd in the country.

Ohio State Buckeyes news & key performers

Meanwhile, Ohio State holds a +507 scoring differential, outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game. The Buckeyes are 14th in the nation offensively, posting 80.3 points per contest, while their defense surrenders 62.2 per game, ranking 120th.

Their top scorer, Cotie McMahon, puts up 16.9 points per game, placing her 86th nationwide.