How to watch Maryland vs George Mason NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two streaking squads collide on November 23, 2025, when the undefeated Maryland Terrapins (6-0) welcome the George Mason Patriots (4-1) to College Park. Maryland puts its perfect start on the line against a Patriots group riding a four-game heater of its own.

The Terps have been firing on all cylinders through six games, putting up 86.5 points per outing while knocking down over 50% of their shots and 37% from deep. They share the ball extremely well (17.8 assists per game) and wreak havoc defensively with 12.7 steals and 3.5 blocks on average. Their dominance on the glass has been a major separator, Maryland is hauling in 43 boards per game and owning a massive +18.5 rebound margin. At the stripe, they stay steady, sinking 16.3 free throws a night at a 77.8% clip. On the defensive end, opponents are managing just 55.5 points per game and shooting under 37% from the field.

George Mason, meanwhile, has proven that last season’s breakthrough wasn’t a fluke. After dropping their opener to Temple, the Patriots have rattled off four straight victories. They sit at 1-1 in true road games and currently rank fourth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding at 36.4 per game, led by Zahirah Walton’s 8.8 boards per contest. Head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, now in her fifth year at the helm, guided Mason to its first-ever A-10 championship and NCAA Tournament appearance last season, and she’s got this squad trending upward once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland vs George Mason NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Maryland vs George Mason: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins will face off against the George Mason Patriots in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at the Xfinity Center.

Date Sunday, November 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Xfinity Center

How to watch Maryland vs George Mason on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the George Mason Patriots live on BTN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Maryland vs George Mason team news & key performers

Maryland Terrapins team news

Maryland continues to get it done behind a balanced scoring group, and Oluchi Okananwa has been the tone-setter so far. The sophomore leads the Terps with 14.5 points per game, shooting an efficient 54.8% from the floor while grabbing 5.0 rebounds a night. Kaylene Smikle has chipped in 13.0 points in her three appearances, and Addi Mack has been another steady option, posting 12.2 points per game on 55.8% shooting.

Saylor Poffenbarger stuffs the stat sheet on both ends, contributing 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals, all while knocking down threes at a blistering 51.7% clip. Yarden Garzon adds another layer of playmaking with 9.2 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu brings interior toughness, averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 boards, and a team-high seven blocks.

George Mason Patriots team news

On the George Mason side, Zahirah Walton has already earned early-season recognition, picking up A-10 Co-Player of the Week honors after her standout opening week. She’s one of three Patriots to land on the 2025-26 A-10 Preseason Teams, joining Kennedy Harris on the First Team, while Hawa Komara secured a spot on the Second Team. Walton and Komara also grabbed selections to the Preseason All-Defensive Team, underscoring Mason’s strong two-way identity heading into the year.