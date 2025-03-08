How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Northwestern Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Northwestern NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins (23-7) are set to host the Northwestern Wildcats (16-14) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Northwestern enters the matchup with a 16-14 overall record and a 7-12 mark in conference play, positioning them 11th in the Big Ten standings. The Wildcats got off to a strong start this season, winning nine of their first 12 games. However, they soon hit a rough patch, dropping three consecutive contests before bouncing back with a victory over Maryland. Despite that win, they struggled in the following stretch, losing seven of their next nine games. Recently, though, they have found some form, winning three of their last four matchups. In their most recent outing against UCLA, Northwestern held a slim one-point lead at halftime but ultimately couldn't hold on, falling 73-69.

Maryland, on the other hand, has been one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season. The Terrapins hold a 23-7 overall record and a 13-6 conference mark, securing third place in the standings. Like Northwestern, Maryland started the season strong, opening with an 11-2 record before experiencing back-to-back losses. Since then, they have been in solid form, winning 12 of their last 15 contests. In their most recent game against Michigan, the Terrapins trailed early but surged ahead to take an 11-point lead by halftime, ultimately securing a 71-65 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland Terrapins vs. the Northwestern Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Maryland Terrapins vs Northwestern Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Northwestern Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Northwestern Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins vs. the Northwestern Wildcats on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland controlled its game against Michigan on Wednesday, fueled by a standout performance from freshman Derik Queen, who recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Rodney Rice also made a significant impact, leading the team with 19 points. Though the Terrapins struggled from the field, shooting just 38%, they made up for it with efficient three-point shooting (9-of-25, 36%) and aggressive defence, forcing 16 turnovers.

Queen (6-10, 250) is a key presence inside, leading the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game and ranking second in rebounding behind senior Julian Reese, who averages 9.1 boards per contest. Belmont transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie provides additional scoring and playmaking, averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 assists while shooting an impressive 40.8% from three-point range.

Northwestern Wildcats news & key performers

Injuries have been a challenge for Northwestern, as they have lost two key backcourt players for the remainder of the season. Brooks Barnhizer (foot) was a key contributor, averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 17 games, while Jalen Leach (knee) provided 14.3 points per game and was the team’s most efficient three-point shooter at 39.4%. Despite these setbacks, the Wildcats are led by Martinelli, who averages 19.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.