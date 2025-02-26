How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Michigan State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot teams collide when the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6) welcome the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5) to College Park for a Big Ten showdown at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Spartans enter the matchup with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 mark in conference play, putting them in a first-place tie with Michigan atop the Big Ten. They started the season on fire, winning 18 of their first 20 games, with their only setbacks coming against Kansas and Memphis. A brief stumble saw them drop two of their next three games, but they’ve since regained momentum, stringing together three consecutive wins. Their most recent outing saw them take on Michigan, where they trailed by four points at halftime before flipping the script with a dominant second-half performance, securing a 75-62 victory.

On the other hand, Maryland has been just as formidable, boasting a 21-6 record and an 11-5 conference record, which places them third in the Big Ten. The Terrapins opened the season strong, racing out to an 11-2 start before suffering back-to-back losses. Since then, they’ve been on a tear, winning 10 of their last 12 games, including a notable triumph over Rutgers. In their most recent game, they dominated USC from start to finish, building a double-digit halftime lead and cruising to an 88-71 victory.

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins vs. the Michigan State Spartans on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

On the Maryland side, Derik Queen has been sensational, leading the team with 15.9 points per game, while also stuffing the stat sheet with 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal, and one block per contest. He is complemented in the frontcourt by Julian Reese, the squad’s leading rebounder, averaging 9.3 boards per game, along with 14 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

In the backcourt, Ja'Kobi Gillespie runs the show, averaging 14.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and a team-best 4.8 assists, while also leading the team in steals (1.8 per game). Rodney Reese adds another scoring threat, posting 13.7 points per contest, along with 2.3 rebounds and two assists.

Michigan State Spartans news & key performers

For Michigan State, Jaden Akins is the offensive catalyst, leading the team with 13 points per game, while also contributing 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Jase Richardson plays a key role in the backcourt, averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fears Jr. serves as the primary playmaker, dishing out 5.8 assists per game, while also adding 7.1 points, two rebounds, and a steal per contest.

In the frontcourt, Coen Carr provides an inside presence, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Jaxon Kohler is the team’s top rebounder, pulling down 7.6 boards per game, while also contributing eight points and 1.4 assists.