How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Illinois Fighting Illini (21-11) and Maryland Terrapins (24-7) are set to battle in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Illinois enters the matchup fresh off a high-scoring 106-94 victory over Iowa, where they held a narrow 49-45 edge at halftime before exploding for 57 points in the second half. The Fighting Illini were red-hot offensively, knocking down 53.8% of their shots from the field, 46.2% from beyond the arc, and 80% from the free-throw line.

Maryland, meanwhile, punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 74-61 win over Northwestern. The Terrapins took a slim 32-29 lead into halftime before pulling away with a dominant second-half performance. They shot 42.3% from the floor, a strong 43.8% from three-point range, and capitalized at the charity stripe with an 82.1% conversion rate.

Maryland Terrapins vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Terrapins and the Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Terrapins and the Illini on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland's Julian Reese was dominant against Northwestern, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie provided a spark as well, contributing 17 points and four boards.

The Terrapins are led by Derik Queen, who is averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest. Gillespie has also been a key playmaker, posting 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Maryland is one of the more efficient offensive teams in the conference, shooting 47.5% from the field, 37% from beyond the arc, and 75.4% from the free-throw line.

Illinois Fighting Illini news & key performers

The Illini are set to receive a boost with the return of freshman forward Morez Johnson (6-9, 255), who has been working his way back from a wrist injury. He made his return in Thursday’s win over Iowa, logging 11 minutes and hauling in eight rebounds as Illinois controlled the glass with a +16 rebounding margin. Kylan Boswell led the charge with 24 points and seven assists, while Tre White added 22 points and five rebounds.

Another name to watch for Illinois is freshman standout Kasparas Jakucionas, a projected NBA lottery pick. He’s putting up 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.1% from three. The Illini boast one of the nation’s most potent offences, ranking 11th in scoring at 83.7 points per game while hitting 45% of their shots from the floor and 31% from deep.