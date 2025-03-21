How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Grand Canyon Antelopes basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Grand Canyon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-8) and No. 13 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-7) are set to clash on Friday in a first-round NCAA Tournament showdown.

Grand Canyon had been riding a six-game winning streak before Abilene Christian derailed their momentum in an overtime thriller to close out the regular season. Entering the WAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, the Antelopes wasted no time dispatching UT Arlington and California Baptist en route to the championship game. There, they outlasted top-seeded Utah Valley to capture the conference crown and punch their ticket to March Madness.

Maryland, meanwhile, found its rhythm late in the season, winning eight of its last nine regular-season contests to lock in the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Tournament. The lone blemish during that stretch was a narrow defeat to Michigan State. The Terrapins flexed their muscles in the conference quarterfinals with a dominant win over Illinois but fell just short against Michigan in the semifinals, losing a heartbreaker, 81-80.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland Terrapins vs. the Grand Canyon Antelopes basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Maryland Terrapins vs Grand Canyon Antelopes: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Grand Canyon Antelopes basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Grand Canyon Antelopes on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Maryland is Derik Queen, who paces the team with 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie serves as the team’s primary facilitator, dishing out 5.0 assists per contest while adding 14.7 points per game. He’s also the Terrapins' most lethal threat from beyond the arc, knocking down an average of 2.4 three-pointers per game.

On the defensive end, Gillespie leads Maryland in steals (1.8 per game), while Julian Reese anchors the interior with 1.6 blocks per contest.

Grand Canyon Antelopes news & key performers

For Grand Canyon, JaKobe Coles is the go-to scorer, averaging 14.8 points while also contributing 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Duke Brennan provides a strong presence on the glass, leading the Antelopes with 9.2 rebounds per game, while Rayshon Harrison orchestrates the offense with a team-best 2.9 assists per contest.

Harrison is also the Antelopes' top long-range shooter, connecting on 1.2 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Collin Moore is the team’s biggest disruptor, swiping 1.8 steals per contest, while Tyon Grant-Foster provides rim protection with 1.6 blocks per game.