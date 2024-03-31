Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Le Classique

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will travel to Orange Velodrome to take on Marseille in Sunday's Le Classique.

Les Minots last suffered a 2-0 loss at Rennes, while Les Parisiens are coming into this match having triumphed over Montpellier 6-2 in their backyard the last time out.

Marseille vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: Orange Velodrome

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 31, in the United States (US).

How to watch Marseille vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be shown live on Fanatiz, beIN Sports and Fubo. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Winger Ismaila Sarr will miss the derby on account of a hamstring injury, while right-back Jonathan Clauss picked up an injury while on international duty with France.

The duo will have the company of Amir Murillo, Bamo Meite, Valentin Rongier, Jean Onana and Ulisses Garcia in the infirmary.

Moreover, if Samuel Gigot and Leonardo Balerdi also fail their late fitness tests, Marseille boss Pablo Longoria may have to call upon a couple of his reserves.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin; Harit, Kondogbia, Ounahi, Veretout, Henrique; Aubameyang, Ndiaye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco Defenders: Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Meite, Sparagna, Merlin Midfielders: Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Nadir, Soglo, Harit Forwards: Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

PSG team news

Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Layvin Kurzawa, Bradley Barcola and Marco Asensio are all part of the club's injury list.

As such, Barcola's absence will allow for Goncalo Ramos' return to the XI alongside Randal Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe - although there are suggestions that Mbappe could left out of the XI on Sunday.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Beraldo, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Kolo Muani, Ramos, K. Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 PSG 4-0 Marseille Ligue 1 February 26, 2023 Marseille 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 February 8, 2023 Marseille 2-1 PSG Coupe de France October 16, 2022 PSG 1-0 Marseille Ligue 1 April 17, 2022 PSG 2-1 Marseille Ligue 1

