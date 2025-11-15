How to watch Marquette vs Maryland NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Maryland Terrapins and Marquette Golden Eagles square off Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Fiserv Forum, with both teams coming off statement wins.

Maryland enters the weekend riding the momentum of an 84–64 bounce-back victory over Alcorn State on Tuesday. That effort helped erase the sting of a 70–60 setback to Georgetown a week earlier—a reminder that this could be a year of transition for a Terps squad featuring a staggering 15 newcomers.

Marquette, meanwhile, answered its own disappointment in emphatic fashion. After getting run out of the gym in a 100–77 loss to Indiana, the Golden Eagles returned home and dominated Little Rock on Wednesday. A massive 32–9 closing run to end the first half blew the game wide open, and Marquette never looked back en route to an 89–49 rout. The 49 points allowed marked the program’s stingiest defensive performance in nearly a decade.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Marquette vs Maryland NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Marquette vs Maryland: Date and tip-off time

Marquette Golden Eagles will face off against Maryland Terrapins in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette vs Maryland on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Maryland Terrapins exclusively live on Peacock.

Marquette vs Maryland team news & key performers

Marquette Golden Eagles team news

Walk-on guard Lukas Sotell is the lone holdover from last season’s Maryland team that stormed to a 27–9 record and punched a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen. Everything else around him has been rebuilt.

The Terps’ new-look roster is headlined by Pharrel Payne, the 6-foot-9 Texas A&M transfer who followed Buzz Williams to College Park. Payne has wasted no time becoming Maryland’s focal point, leading the squad in both scoring (20.0 per game) and rebounds (8.0), while also sitting atop the Big Ten leaderboard in field-goal percentage. He had plenty of help in the recent win over Alcorn State, with Andre Mills (16 points), Elijah Saunders (12), and Darius Adams (10) all reaching double digits.

Maryland Terrapins team news

On the Marquette side, senior guard Chase Ross has embraced his role as the engine of the Golden Eagles’ attack. A preseason All-Big East pick, Ross is stuffing the stat sheet with averages of 18.3 points, 4.3 boards, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals. Freshman sharpshooter Nigel James Jr. has also stepped into the spotlight, putting up back-to-back double-figure scoring nights while drilling an eye-popping 8 of 9 three-pointers. Up front, senior forward Ben Gold has been a menace on the glass, hauling in at least eight rebounds in every contest so far.

Meanwhile, head coach Shaka Smart continues to carve out his place in Marquette history. Now in his fifth season at the helm, Smart recently became just the eighth coach in program history to reach the 100-win milestone.