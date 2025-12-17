The Marquette Golden Eagles (5–6) return home to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday to square off with the Georgetown Hoyas (7–3) in a Big East clash.

Georgetown comes into the matchup playing solid basketball, carrying a 7–3 record after grinding out a 76–68 win over St. Peter’s in its most recent outing. That game was physical from start to finish, with both teams living at the free-throw line and whistles blowing often, but the Hoyas did enough down the stretch to take control and close it out.

Marquette, meanwhile, is still searching for consistency. The Golden Eagles dropped their last game 79–59 against Purdue, struggling to find any rhythm offensively. While they showed some fight on the glass with 27 total rebounds, it wasn’t enough to offset the scoring droughts that allowed the Boilermakers to pull away. Now back on their home floor, Marquette will be looking to steady the ship and regain some momentum against a confident Georgetown side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Marquette vs Georgetown NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Marquette vs Georgetown: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI

How to watch Marquette vs Georgetown on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden Golden Eagles vs the Hoyas live on FS1 nationally.

Marquette vs Georgetown team news & key performers

Marquette Golden Eagles team news

Royce Parham also made his mark for the Golden Eagles. He scored 19 points on a solid 7-of-15 shooting performance, showing confidence and aggression offensively. Parham added three rebounds during his 27 minutes of action, providing a scoring punch even if the assists didn’t show up in the box score.

Georgetown Hoyas team news

Julius Halaifonua was a game-changer from start to finish. He was incredibly efficient, knocking down 9 of his 12 shots for a blistering 75 percent clip while piling up 22 points. Although he didn’t register an assist, he more than made up for it with his presence on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds in 32 hard-fought minutes on the floor.