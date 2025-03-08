How to watch today's Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Marquette vs St. John’s NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The St. John's Red Storm (26-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning streak as they travel to Fiserv Forum to take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8) on Saturday.

St. John's has put together an impressive campaign, boasting a 26-4 record. They started the season strong with a 4-0 run before dropping two of their next three contests. However, the Red Storm quickly found their rhythm, rattling off six consecutive victories before a setback against Creighton. Undeterred, they responded with a dominant 10-game winning streak before a narrow two-point loss to Villanova. Since then, St. John's has been on a tear, securing five straight wins and clinching the Big East regular-season title. In their most recent outing against Seton Hall, the Red Storm held a slim four-point lead at halftime before gaining separation in the second half to secure a 71-61 victory.

On the other hand, Marquette enters the matchup with a 22-8 overall record and a 13-6 mark in conference play, positioning them third in the Big East standings. The Golden Eagles opened the season on a high note, winning their first eight games before encountering a rough patch, losing two of the next three. They quickly bounced back, winning nine of their following ten contests. However, a three-game skid—including a previous loss to St. John's—slowed their momentum. Since then, Marquette has won four of their last six games. In their most recent contest against UConn, the Golden Eagles led by four at halftime but struggled down the stretch, ultimately falling 72-66.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the St. John's Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, March 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. the St. John’s Red Storm on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

Meanwhile, Marquette's game against UConn started on a strong note as they built a 37-33 lead at the break. However, the Huskies outscored them by 10 points in the second half, resulting in a 72-66 defeat. David Joplin paced the Golden Eagles with 23 points and five rebounds, while Kam Jones was the only other Marquette player in double figures, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds.

St. John’s Red Storm news & key performers

In their matchup against Seton Hall, the Red Storm maintained their halftime advantage before pulling away with a 37-31 second-half surge to seal the 71-61 victory. RJ Luis led the charge with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Zuby Ejiofor recorded a double-double, contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, while Deivon Smith chipped in 10 points, three assists, and four rebounds.