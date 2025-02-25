How to watch today's Marquette Golden Eagles vs Providence Friars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Marquette and Providence NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Providence Friars (12-15) will look to get back on track when they hit the road to face the No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Providence has struggled away from home, dropping three consecutive road contests, while Marquette aims to rebound from a recent defeat.

Providence enters the matchup with a 12-15 record, including a 6-10 mark in Big East play, which puts them eighth in the conference standings. The Friars started the season strong, jumping out to a 5-0 start, but quickly hit a rough patch, losing eight of their next ten games. A brief resurgence saw them win four of six, but since then, they've dropped five of their last six. In their most recent outing against Georgetown, Providence fell into an early hole, trailing 48-31 at halftime. The Hoyas never looked back, cruising to a 93-72 victory.

On the other side, Marquette boasts a 20-7 overall record and sits third in the Big East at 11-5. The Golden Eagles stormed out of the gates, opening the year at 8-0, before hitting a small bump with two losses in three games. They quickly bounced back, winning nine of the next ten, only to stumble again, losing three in a row, including a setback against St. John’s. However, they've since won two of their last three. In their previous game against Villanova, Marquette found itself down early, trailing by 13 at the break, and couldn't recover, falling 81-66.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Marquette Golden Eagles vs. the Providence Friars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs Providence Friars: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles vs the Providence Friars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs Providence Friars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles vs the Providence Friars on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Marquette Golden Eagles vs Providence Friars play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

For Marquette, Kam Jones has been somewhat hot and cold lately, but he's still managed to notch 19+ points in three of his last six games. The senior guard has eclipsed the 20-point mark five times in Big East play and leads the team with 18.6 PPG. David Joplin has been inconsistent, scoring in double figures just once over his last five appearances, yet still contributes 13.5 PPG and 5.2 RPG on the season.

Stevie Mitchell had a quiet night in Friday’s loss, managing just two points. The senior guard has reached double digits twice in his past five outings, averaging 10.9 PPG and 4.1 RPG. Meanwhile, Chase Ross has struggled with his shot, hitting below 30% in three of his last five games, but still puts up 10.9 PPG on 46% shooting.

Providence Friars news & key performers

For Providence, Bensley Joseph has been a bright spot, posting 25+ points in two of his last four games. The senior guard led the Friars with 25 points against Georgetown and has been steady all season, averaging 13.1 PPG. Jayden Pierre was instrumental in the win over Villanova, dropping 19 points. The junior guard has been a reliable scoring option, contributing 12.9 PPG.

Corey Floyd Jr. has been a consistent scoring threat, recording 11+ points in four of his last five games while averaging 9.4 PPG. Meanwhile, Wesley Cardet Jr. has struggled of late, reaching double figures just once in his past five outings, though he maintains a 9 PPG average.