How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles are ready to meet to open a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at Marlins' home ground.

The Miami Marlins are 35-65, and their home record is 20-33. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, have a much better record of 60-39, and their away record of 30-17 is very amazing.

The Marlins are currently fifth in the NL East, but their low average of 3.50 runs per game places them 29th in the league. Their batting average is .234, which ranks them 23rd, in addition, their on-base percentage is .287, which ranks them 29th.

The Orioles, on the other hand, are in first place in the AL East and score 4.98 runs per game, which is the most in the league. They also have a good batting average (.253), which ranks them eighth, along with an on-base percentage (.314), which positions them eleventh.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles is set to take place on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET Venue LoanDepot Park Location in Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Miami Marlins Team News

OF Dane Myers is added to the 10-day injured list due to a left ankle fracture.

LHP Ryan Weathers is transferred to the 60-day injured list with a finger injury.

LHP Josh Simpson has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to his elbow ulnar neuritis.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

LHP John Means has been moved to the 60-day injured list because of an elbow injury.

RHP Félix Bautista is ruled out for 60 days due to a UCL injury.

RHP Kyle Bradish is transferred to the 60-day injured list due to his UCL sprain.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matchups: