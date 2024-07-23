How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles are ready to meet to open a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at Marlins' home ground.
The Miami Marlins are 35-65, and their home record is 20-33. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, have a much better record of 60-39, and their away record of 30-17 is very amazing.
The Marlins are currently fifth in the NL East, but their low average of 3.50 runs per game places them 29th in the league. Their batting average is .234, which ranks them 23rd, in addition, their on-base percentage is .287, which ranks them 29th.
The Orioles, on the other hand, are in first place in the AL East and score 4.98 runs per game, which is the most in the league. They also have a good batting average (.253), which ranks them eighth, along with an on-base percentage (.314), which positions them eleventh.
Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time
The thrilling MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles is set to take place on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.
|Date
|July 23, 2024
|Time
|6:40 pm ET
|Venue
|LoanDepot Park
|Location
|in Miami, Florida
How to watch Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Miami Marlins vs Baltimore Orioles Team News
Miami Marlins Team News
OF Dane Myers is added to the 10-day injured list due to a left ankle fracture.
LHP Ryan Weathers is transferred to the 60-day injured list with a finger injury.
LHP Josh Simpson has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to his elbow ulnar neuritis.
Baltimore Orioles Team News
LHP John Means has been moved to the 60-day injured list because of an elbow injury.
RHP Félix Bautista is ruled out for 60 days due to a UCL injury.
RHP Kyle Bradish is transferred to the 60-day injured list due to his UCL sprain.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jul 16, 2023
|Orioles 5-4 Marlins
|Jul 16, 2023
|Orioles 6-5 Marlins
|Jul 15, 2023
|Orioles 5-2 Marlins
|Jul 29, 2021
|Orioles 8-7 Marlins
|Jul 28, 2021
|Orioles 3-7 Marlins