How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets to start a high-voltage MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

The Miami Marlins have a 33-63 record overall and an 18-31 record at home. The New York Mets, on the other hand, have a 49-46 record overall and a 23-20 record away from home.

The Marlins are currently fifth in the NL East, but their offense has been very poor. They are ranked 29th in runs per game (3.50), 24th in hitting average (.234), and especially 29th in on-base percentage (.284).

The Mets, who are third in the NL East, have been excellent offensively. They are ranked sixth in runs per game (4.89), tenth in batting average (.250), and eighth in on-base percentage (.322).

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Miami Marlins and the New York Mets are ready to meet in a thrilling MLB game on July 19, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Florida.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET Venue LoanDepot Park Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Team News

Miami Marlins Team News

LHP Ryan Weathers has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a finger issue.

LHP Josh Simpson is added to the 60-day injured list due to his elbow ulnar neuritis.

RHP Eury Pérez will be absent for 60 days with his elbow injury.

New York Mets Team News

RHP Sean Reid-Foley is ruled out of the team for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

RHP Reed Garrett has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his elbow inflammation.

RHP Kodai Senga has been moved to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets in MLB matchups: