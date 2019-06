Manolas joins Napoli in €36m move from Roma

The defender departs Rome after five seasons with the club as he moves to the Serie A runners-up

Kosta Manolas has joined as the defender has finalised a departure from .

The 28-year-old Greece international will switch sides this summer with Napoli having paid €36m ( ‎£32m/$41m) to secure the defender's services.

Manolas originally joined Roma in 2014 from and made 206 total appearances during his time with the club.

More to come...