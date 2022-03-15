Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Manchester United will hope to keep their unlikely hopes of a Champions League triumph alive when they meet fellow misfiring heavyweights Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their last-16 clash this week.

The Red Devils and the Rojiblancos have both been out of sorts this season, and likely view European salvation as their final lifeline - and with the scores tied after a 1-1 first leg in Spain, it will be a winner-takes-all encounter at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Man Utd roster Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Heaton, Henderson Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Savage, Iqbal Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga

Ralf Rangnick's side had to strike late in Madrid for a draw when the two sides last met, but the Red Devils will be riding a wave of fortune after they beat Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second-ever club hat-trick for United could just be the shot in the arm they need to overcome a stubborn opponent in front of their home fans.

Predicted Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Position Atletico roster Goalkeepers Lecomte, Oblak, Gomes Defenders Gimenez, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, A. Moreno, Hermoso, Mandava, Vrsaljko, M. Moreno, Lama, Rojas, Camara, Diez Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Wass, Carrasco, Serrano, Rivas Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Suarez, Correa, Cunha, Simeone, Martin

Diego Simeone will likely look back on the 2021-22 campaign as the big comedown after last season's title success - unless he can engineer an unlikely European run through to more silverware.

With a wealth of attacking options up front and the reliable Jan Oblak at the back, they'll back themselves to go all the way, starting with United in Manchester.

Predicted Atletico starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa.

Last five results

Man Utd results Atletico results Man Utd 3-2 Spurs (Mar 12) Atletico 2-1 Cadiz (Mar 11) Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Mar 6) Betis 1-3 Atletico (Mar 6) Man Utd 0-0 Watford (Feb 26) Atletico 2-0 Celta Vigo (Feb 26) Atletico 1-1 Man Utd (Feb 23) Atletico 1-1 Man Utd (Feb 23) Leeds 2-4 Man Utd (Feb 20) Osasuna 0-3 Atletico (Feb 19)

Head-to-head