Manchester United anticipating takeover offers from Middle East, Asia & USA ahead of February deadline

Manchester United are anticipating formal takeover offers from prospective buyers from the Middle East, Asia & USA ahead of a mid-February deadline.

Glazer family open to offers

Expecting formal bids by mid-February

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also keeping a close eye

WHAT HAPPENED? Since the Glazer family announced that they will “explore strategic alternatives” at Old Trafford with “new investment into the club, a sale or other transactions” being considered, there has been no shortage of speculation about the next potential buyer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have received serious enquiries from the Middle East, Asia & USA and are ready to send out a formal invite for bids with a mid-February deadline. It has also been reported that candidates who were previously keen to buy Chelsea have also thrown their hats in the ring to purchase another of the biggest clubs in the world. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a long-term admirer of the Red Devils, is among those keeping a close eye on developments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Earlier, The Athletic reported that discussions have taken place between Avram Glazer and potentially interested parties during his 2022 World Cup visit to Doha. However, it is unclear whether the Glazers are willing to completely end their association with United. When asked in December, Glazer responded: “It’s not necessarily a sale, it’s a process and we’re going forward with the process, so we’ll see what happens. That’s the update, it’s the process and the process is proceeding.”

DID YOU KNOW? The Raine Group - who brokered Chelsea's sale in May 2022 - has been appointed to act as United’s exclusive financial advisor and there have been suggestions that a deal of between £6-7 billion ($7-8bn) would be enough to see a takeover of the Premier League giants pushed through.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to see fresh investment arrive in Manchester. He has steadied the ship since taking over in the summer but face a tough test against arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.