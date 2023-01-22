Manchester City vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester City against Wolves in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City are set to take on Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in an important Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Sky Blues have regained some confidence since losing the derby against rivals Manchester United last weekend, as they came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 during the week.

After beating West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend, Wolves lost 1-0 to Liverpool in an FA Cup third round replay during the week.

It's a must-win game for both sides as Pep Guardiola's team cannot afford to lose points with Arsenal five clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. Wolves, on the other hand, are just two points clear of the relegation zone and are in desperate need of wins.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Wolves Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 9:00 am ET, 2:00 pm GMT, 7:30 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports.

The match will not be broadcasted live in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network NBC Sports UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Manchester City team news & squad

Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are likely to return to the lineup after being left on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Wolves team news & squad

After being rested against Liverpool in the midweek FA Cup tie, players like Nunes, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo are likely to come back into Julen Lopetegui's starting lineup in this crucial match.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang Hee-chan, Cunha, Podence