Manchester City vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Super Cup 2023

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup match between Man City and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be taking on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's team lost the Community Shield to Arsenal but they will be confident of lifting the Super Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

City started their Premier League season on a winning note, beating Burnley with the help of an Erling Haaland brace. On the other hand, Sevilla lost to Valencia in their season opener and will be hoping to get their season on track with an unlikely win over Manchester City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: August 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

The game between Man City and Sevilla will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Man City vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The Man City vs Sevilla fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, fuboTV and CBS Sports Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Kevin De Bruyne suffered another setback with a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Guardiola confirmed De Bruyne would be out for many months and he will be joined in the medical room by Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

John Stones is set to return from a hip issue and Mateo Kovacic may step into the starting lineup in place of the injured De Bruyne. Josko Gvardiol also could make his full debut in the Super Cup.

Man City predicted IX: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Steffen, Carson Defenders: Dias, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Gomez, Cancelo, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Kovacic, Palmer, Foden, Grealish Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Sevilla team news

Mendilibar's team managed the last 10 minutes against Valencia with 10 men after Loic Bade's dismissal, but the French defender is set to play in Piraeus.

Meanwhile, two of Bade's fellow center-backs face issues; Tanguy Nianzou is likely to be sidelined with a hamstring injury from earlier this month, and Marcao is still recovering from a quadriceps injury.

Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Dmitrovic, Alberto Defenders: Navas, Marcao, Nianzou, Acuña, Montiel, Gattoni, Pedrosa, Augustinsson, Badé Midfielders: Rakitic, Gómez, Jordán, Óliver T., Fernando, Januzaj, Gudelj, Delaney, Rodríguez, Sow Forwards: Mir, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso, Lamela, Tecatito, Idrissi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2022 Manchester City 3 - 1 Sevilla Champions League September 2022 Sevilla 0 - 4 Manchester City Champions League November 2015 Sevilla 1 - 3 Manchester City Champions League October 2015 Manchester City 2 - 1 Sevilla Champions League

